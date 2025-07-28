July 28, 2025 10:50 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Charter Communications Following Q2 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR reported a second-quarter EPS miss on Friday.

The company reported quarterly revenue growth of 0.6% year-on-year to $13.77 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $13.76 billion.

Earnings per share of $9.18 missed the analyst consensus estimate of $9.80.

Charter lost 117,000 internet customers, compared to a decline of 149,000 during the second-quarter of 2024 which included the impact of approximately 50,000 disconnects related to the end of the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program subsidies.

“Our converged connectivity revenue grew by over 5% in the second quarter, with a long runway for growth,” said Chris Winfrey, President and CEO of Charter. “Our seamless connectivity products offer the fastest speeds at the best price. And our strategic investments in network evolution and convergence, rural build, U.S.-based service and seamless entertainment innovation, will accelerate future customer and revenue growth.”

Charter Communications shares fell 2.8% to trade at $301.04 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Charter Communications following earnings announcement.

  • Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained Charter Communications with an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $341 to $275.
  • RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained Charter Communications with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $430 to $370.

Considering buying CHTR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Overview
