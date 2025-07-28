Tapestry To Rally Around 34%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Evercore ISI Group raised SkyWest, Inc. SKYW price target from $120 to $130. Evercore ISI Group analyst Duane Pfennigwerth maintained an Outperform rating. SkyWest shares closed at $112.30 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities cut the price target for Duolingo, Inc. DUOL from $475 to $450. JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating. Duolingo shares closed at $364.09 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised Tapestry, Inc. TPR price target from $104 to $145. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating. Tapestry shares closed at $108.34 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald cut the price target for Centene Corporation CNC from $65 to $38. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Sarah James downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Centene shares closed at $28.39 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho increased the price target for The Hershey Company HSY from $155 to $165. Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner maintained a Neutral rating. Hershey shares closed at $187.12 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised MARA Holdings, Inc. MARA price target from $19 to $22. JP Morgan analyst Reginald Smith upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. MARA Holdings shares settled at $17.25 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities increased NETSTREIT Corp. NTST price target from $18 to $19. B of A Securities analyst Joshua Dennerlein upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. NETSTREIT shares closed at $18.39 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised Hesai Group HSAI price target from $23 to $26. Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Hesai Group shares closed at $21.30 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho cut the price target for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN from $3 to $2.5. Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner maintained a Neutral rating. Hain Celestial shares settled at $1.87 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel increased Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH price target from $112 to $119. Stifel analyst Jonathan Siegmann maintained a Hold rating. Booz Allen Hamilton shares closed at $113.05 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
