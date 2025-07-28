Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Waste Management Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Waste Management, Inc. WM will release earnings results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Monday, July 28.

Analysts expect the Houston, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share, up from $1.82 per share in the year-ago period. Waste Management is projected to report quarterly revenue of $6.36 billion, compared to $5.4 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 14, Waste Management named John Morris as President.

Waste Management shares fell 0.4% to close at $229.67 on Friday.

Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $255 to $256 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $255 to $260 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Scotiabank analyst Konark Gupta maintained a Sector Outperform rating and raised the price target from $260 to $265 on June 27, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan reiterated a Sector Perform rating with a price target of $229 on June 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

BMO Capital analyst Devin Dodge maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $241 to $245 on June 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%

Considering buying WM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

