GE Vernova Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings

GE Vernova Inc. GEV posted better-than-expected second-quarter 2025 earnings and raised its full-year guidance on Wednesday.

The energy transition company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.86, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69. Revenue came in at $9.11 billion, exceeding Wall Street’s expectations of $8.78 billion.

"We had a productive second quarter, positioning us well to accelerate growth and margin expansion," said CEO Scott Strazik. "We grew our backlog by more than $5 billion and increased Gas Power slot reservation agreements from 50 to 55 gigawatts."

GE Vernova raised its 2025 guidance, expecting revenue to trend toward the higher end of its $36 billion to $37 billion range versus $36.952 billion estimate. The company also lifted its adjusted EBITDA margin forecast to 8% to 9%, up from high-single-digit estimates. It also increased its free cash flow guidance from $3.0 billion to $3.5 billion, from the prior $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion range.

GE Vernova shares fell 1% to trade at $622.50 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on GE Vernova following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Ben Kallo maintained GE Vernova with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $568 to $706.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $580 to $706.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum maintained GE Vernova with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $474 to $697.

Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintained the stock with a Positive and raised the price target from $662 to $736.

JP Morgan analyst Mark Strouse maintained GE Vernova with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $620 to $715.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $544 to $670.

Photo via Shutterstock