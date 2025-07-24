GE Vernova Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings

GE Vernova Inc. GEV posted better-than-expected second-quarter 2025 earnings and raised its full-year guidance on Wednesday.
The energy transition company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.86, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69. Revenue came in at $9.11 billion, exceeding Wall Street’s expectations of $8.78 billion.
"We had a productive second quarter, positioning us well to accelerate growth and margin expansion," said CEO Scott Strazik. "We grew our backlog by more than $5 billion and increased Gas Power slot reservation agreements from 50 to 55 gigawatts."
GE Vernova raised its 2025 guidance, expecting revenue to trend toward the higher end of its $36 billion to $37 billion range versus $36.952 billion estimate. The company also lifted its adjusted EBITDA margin forecast to 8% to 9%, up from high-single-digit estimates. It also increased its free cash flow guidance from $3.0 billion to $3.5 billion, from the prior $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion range.
GE Vernova shares fell 1% to trade at $622.50 on Thursday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on GE Vernova following earnings announcement.
- Baird analyst Ben Kallo maintained GE Vernova with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $568 to $706.
- Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $580 to $706.
- Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum maintained GE Vernova with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $474 to $697.
- Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintained the stock with a Positive and raised the price target from $662 to $736.
- JP Morgan analyst Mark Strouse maintained GE Vernova with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $620 to $715.
- Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $544 to $670.
