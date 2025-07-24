American Airlines Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. AAL will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, July 24.

Analysts expect the Fort Worth, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share, down from $1.09 per share in the year-ago period. American Airlines is projected to report quarterly revenue of $14.29 billion, compared to $14.33 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

American Airlines extended its decades-long partnership with Mastercard Inc. MA, naming it the exclusive payment network for its co-branded AAdvantage credit cards.

American Airlines shares gained 1.4% to close at $12.68 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $11 to $12 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $9 to $12 on July 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $15 to $14 on April 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $18 to $10 on April 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $20 to $12 on April 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%

Considering buying AAL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock