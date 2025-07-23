July 23, 2025 1:08 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On PACCAR Following Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
PACCAR Inc. PCAR reported second-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations on Tuesday, while quarterly sales narrowly missed estimates.

The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.37, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.34. Quarterly sales of $6.962 billion missed the Street view of $6.979 billion.

"PACCAR's investments in new trucks such as DAF's 2025 truck range, advanced manufacturing, and technology-enabled aftermarket solutions, will support customers' and the company's growth," said Preston Feight, chief executive officer.

PACCAR shares gained 3.2% to trade at $101.73 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on PACCAR following earnings announcement.

  • Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook maintained PACCAR with a Hold and lowered the price target from $102 to $98.
  • JP Morgan analyst Tami Zakaria maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $95 to $97.
  • UBS analyst Steven Fisher upgraded PACCAR from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $81 to $100.

Considering buying PCAR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Overview
