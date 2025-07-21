Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Domino's Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Monday, July 21.

Analysts expect the pizza company to report quarterly earnings at $3.96 per share, down from $4.03 per share in the year-ago period. Domino's Pizza is projected to report quarterly revenue of $1.14 billion, compared to $1.1 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 30, Domino’s Pizza® named Stephen Kramer to Board of Directors.

Domino's shares fell 0.6% to close at $465.95 on Friday.

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $425 to $420 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $480 to $500 on April 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Argus Research analyst John Staszak reiterated a Hold rating with a price target of $490 on April 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $515 to $540 on April 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $445 to $465 on April 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%

