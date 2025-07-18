Microsoft To Rally More Than 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies raised Abbott Laboratories ABT price target from $143 to $145. Jefferies analyst Matthew Taylor upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Abbott shares closed at $120.51 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for The Progressive Corporation PGR from $280 to $275. Morgan Stanley analyst Bob Huang maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Progressive shares closed at $247.27 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised Snap-on Incorporated SNA price target from $265 to $285. B of A Securities analyst Elizabeth Suzuki maintained an Underperform rating. Snap-on shares closed at $337.80 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird boosted the price target for Cintas Corporation CTAS from $227 to $230. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Neutral rating. Cintas shares closed at $221.92 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Netflix, Inc. NFLX from $1,450 to $1,500. Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Overweight rating. Netflix shares closed at $1,274.17 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Webster Financial Corporation WBS price target from $65 to $68. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Christopher Mcgratty maintained an Outperform rating. Webster Financial shares settled at $60.05 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group increased Amphenol Corporation APH price target from $105 to $110. Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained an Outperform rating. Amphenol shares closed at $101.96 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised Microsoft Corporation MSFT price target from $515 to $585. B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained a Buy rating. Microsoft shares closed at $511.70 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital raised the price target for International Business Machines Corporation IBM from $260 to $300. BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Market Perform rating. IBM shares settled at $282.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities increased Alphabet Inc. GOOGL price target from $200 to $210. B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating. Alphabet shares closed at $183.58 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
