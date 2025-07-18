SLB To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Schlumberger Limited SLB will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, July 18.

Analysts expect the Westlake, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 75 cents per share, down from 85 cents per share in the year-ago period. Schlumberger projects to report quarterly revenue at $8.51 billion, compared to $9.14 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 25, SLB reported worse-than-expected first-quarter 2025 results.

SLB shares gained 0.2% to close at $34.67 on Thursday.

Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $48 to $47 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors maintained a Positive rating and cut the price target from $46 to $44 on July 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

JP Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $46 to $44 on June 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Jefferies analyst Lloyd Byrne maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $54 to $53 on June 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $46 to $43 on June 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

