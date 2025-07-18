Charles Schwab Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, July 18.

Analysts expect the Westlake, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share, up from 73 cents per share in the year-ago period. Charles Schwab projects to report quarterly revenue at $5.64 billion, compared to $4.69 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 17, Charles Schwab reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Charles Schwab shares gained 2% to close at $93.10 on Thursday.

Piper Sandler analyst Patrick Moley maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $80 to $92 on July 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 89%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $83 to $117 on July 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintained a Market Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $94 to $106 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Brown maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $87 to $102 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $89 to $106 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

