These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On AAR Following Better-Than-Expected Q4 Results

AAR Corp. AIR reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, which exceeded the analyst consensus estimate of $1.01 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $ 754.5 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $695.7 million.

“In Fiscal Year 2025, we delivered record sales and profitability and made meaningful progress against our strategic objectives,” said John M. Holmes, AAR’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We substantially completed the integration of the Product Support acquisition and continued to optimize our portfolio with the divestiture of our Landing Gear Overhaul business. We further invested in our fast growing new parts Distribution activities, launched two hangar expansions, and announced several key new business wins for our Trax software solution. We continued to reduce our net leverage, ending the fiscal year at 2.72x. Our optimized portfolio, combined with our strengthened balance sheet, is delivering higher growth, higher margins, and stronger returns.”

AAR shares jumped 10.6% to trade at $82.80 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on AAR following earnings announcement.

Keybanc analyst Michael Leshock maintained AAR with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $80 to $86.

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $75 to $85.

Considering buying AIR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock