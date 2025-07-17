July 17, 2025 9:56 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Monarch Casino & Resort Following Upbeat Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Wednesday.

Monarch Casino & Resort posted quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share beating market estimates of $1.22 per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $136.914 million versus expectations of $129.834 million.

“Monarch delivered record second quarter financial results. Net revenue increased 6.8% year-over-year to $136.9 million, driven by strong casino revenues, which rose 12.1% over the same period a year-ago. Our focus on technology and operational efficiencies drove an operating margin increase of approximately 320 basis points over the prior year period to a second quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.5%. Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.8% year-over year to $51.3 million," the company's CEO said.

Monarch Casino & Resort shares jumped 25.6% to trade at $109.75 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Monarch Casino & Resort following earnings announcement.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
  • Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Silverberg upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $83 to $89.
  • Truist Securities analyst Barry Jonas maintained Monarch Casino & Resort with a Buy and raised the price target from $105 to $120.
  • Stifel analyst Jeffrey Stantial maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $81 to $92.

Considering buying MCRI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
MCRI Logo
MCRIMonarch Casino & Resort Inc
$109.7525.6%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
74.04
Growth
78.93
Quality
70.39
Value
64.52
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved