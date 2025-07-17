July 17, 2025 9:49 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Progressive After Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
The Progressive Corporation PGR reported mixed results for the second quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $4.88 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.29 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $20.310 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $20.550 billion.

Progressive shares fell 0.3% to trade at $245.74 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Progressive following earnings announcement.

  • B of A Securities analyst Joshua Shanker maintained Progressive with a Buy and lowered the price target from $337 to $336.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields maintained the stock with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $290 to $268.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst David Motemaden downgraded Progressive from Outperform to In-Line and announced a $275 price target.

Considering buying PGR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

