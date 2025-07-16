July 16, 2025 2:32 PM 1 min read

Alphabet Has Assets, Corporate Culture To Drive Valuation Higher, Says Bullish Analyst

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Google-parent Alphabet Inc's GOOGL strategic position and tech-first corporate culture drive upside to the stock valuation, according to Needham.

The Alphabet Analyst: Analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating, while raising the price target from $178 to $210.

The Alphabet Thesis: The latest labor productivity trends indicate that the company's execution is improving, Martin said in the note.

The analyst mentioned four reasons for potential upside to the stock valuation:

  • Google Search was among the top three beneficiaries of the internet tech wave
  • The company's Android was one of the two biggest beneficiaries of the mobile tech wave
  • Google Cloud was among the top three beneficiaries of the Cloud tech wave
  • Alphabet's Gemini is poised to be one of the top four biggest winners of the GenAI tech wave

She further wrote, "What other company at a 17x P/E, has the assets AND a tech-first corp culture with this track record across all four major tech waves of the past 30 years?"

GOOGL Price Action: Shares of Alphabet had risen by 1.06% to $183.94 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

Photo: Shutterstock

