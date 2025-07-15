United Airlines Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 16.

Analysts expect the Chicago, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.88 per share, down from $4.14 per share in the year-ago period. United Airlines projects to report quarterly revenue of $15.33 billion, compared to $14.99 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 29, JetBlue JBLU and United Airlines unveiled a wide-ranging partnership on Thursday to expand customer benefits, loyalty rewards, and travel options across both airlines' networks.

United Airlines shares gained 1.4% to close at $88.94 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $105 to $103 on July 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

TD Cowen analyst Tom Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $73 to $88 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos maintained a Positive rating and cut the price target from $90 to $81 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $140 to $94 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on April 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%

Considering buying UAL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock