Tesla To $285? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Citigroup raised Avery Dennison Corporation AVY price target from $177 to $185. Citigroup analyst Anthony Pettinari maintained a Neutral rating. Avery Dennison shares closed at $182.21 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for Synchrony Financial SYF from $52 to $80. JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained an Overweight rating. Synchrony Financial shares closed at $70.61 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler raised Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $1,150 to $1,400. Piper Sandler analyst Matt Farrell maintained an Overweight rating. Netflix shares closed at $1,245.11 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for Alphabet Inc. GOOG from $195 to $200. JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintained an Overweight rating. Alphabet shares closed at $181.31 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho cut the price target for Centene Corporation CNC from $71 to $40. Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes maintained a Neutral rating. Centene shares closed at $31.44 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings Inc. DKNG price target from $51 to $52. Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Grambling maintained an Overweight rating. DraftKings shares settled at $42.98 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group increased Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE price target from $22 to $25. Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained an Outperform rating. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares closed at $20.72 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $315 to $285. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Neutral rating. Tesla shares closed at $313.51 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel raised the price target for Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $92 to $105. Stifel analyst Chris O’Cull maintained a Buy rating. Starbucks shares settled at $94.94 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities cut Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT price target from $579 to $554. Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli maintained a Buy rating. Lockheed Martin shares closed at $467.51 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
