PNC Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 16.

Analysts expect the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.53 per share, up from $3.39 per share in the year-ago period. PNC projects to report quarterly revenue at $5.61 billion, compared to $5.41 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 3, PNC raised its common stock dividend to $1.70 per share.

PNC shares rose 0.9% to close at $197.95 on Thursday.

Truist Securities analyst John McDonald maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $189 to $198 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform and boosted the price target from $185 to $212 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $220 on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache downgraded the stock from Outperform to Peer Perform on July 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $178 to $196 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

