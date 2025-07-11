Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Morgan Stanley Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Morgan Stanley MS will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 16.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share, up from $1.82 per share in the year-ago period. Morgan Stanley projects to report quarterly revenue of $16.04 billion, compared to $15.02 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 8, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, through investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, agreed to sell its ownership stake in TigerGenCo Red Oak Holdings, LLC to funds managed by Strategic Value Partners.

Morgan Stanley shares gained 1.1% to close at $143.09 on Thursday.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $127 to $160 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Wells Fargo analyst Whit Mayo maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $120 to $145 on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $125 to $130 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $121 to $136 on June 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

JP Morgan analyst Kian Abouhossein maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $125 to $122 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%

