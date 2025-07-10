Progressive Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

The Progressive Corporation PGR will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 16.

Analysts expect the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.29 per share, up from $2.65 per share in the year-ago period. Progressive projects to report quarterly revenue at $20.36 billion, compared to $17.9 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 16, Progressive posted weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter.

Progressive shares fell 0.5% to close at $250.41 on Wednesday.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $288 to $290 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

UBS analyst Brian Meredith maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $291 to $280 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Barclays analyst Alex Scott maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $297 to $287 on July 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $328 to $333 on June 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

BMO Capital analyst Michael Zaremski maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $282 to $288 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

