Goldman Sachs Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 16.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $9.68 per share, up from $8.62 per share in the year-ago period. Goldman Sachs projects to report quarterly revenue at $13.54 billion, compared to $12.73 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Goldman Sachs Group intends to increase its common stock dividend from $3.00 to $4.00 per share beginning July 1.

Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.1% to close at $696.56 on Wednesday.

HSBC analyst Saul Martinez downgraded the stock from Hold to Reduce and raised the price target from $558 to $627 on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $650 to $785 on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Glenn Schorr maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $630 to $715 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $570 to $592 on June 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $610 to $560 on April 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

