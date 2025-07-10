Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp ASML Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

ASML Holding N.V. ASML will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 16.

Analysts expect the Veldhoven, the Netherlands-based company to report quarterly earnings at $5.24 per share, up from $4.01 per share in the year-ago period. ASML projects to report quarterly revenue of $7.56 billion, compared to $6.24 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

ASML reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings as its revenue and earnings per share beat analyst estimates on April 16.

ASML shares gained 0.7% to close at $799.83 on Wednesday.

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph Quatrochi maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $840 to $890 on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini maintained a Positive rating and slashed the price target from $1,100 to $965 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

JP Morgan analyst Sandeep Deshpande maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $1,148 to $1,100 on Jan. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

