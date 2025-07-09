Pinnacle Financial Partners Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. PNFP will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 15.

Analysts expect the Nashville, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share, up from $1.63 per share in the year-ago period. Pinnacle Financial Partners projects to report quarterly revenue at $496.34 million, compared to $366.55 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 14, the company reported mixed results for the first quarter.

Pinnacle Financial Partners shares gained 0.8% to close at $118.15 on Tuesday.

Barclays analyst Jared Shaw maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $125 to $140 on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Citigroup analyst Benjamin Gerlinger maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $126 to $134 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Truist Securities analyst Brandon King initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $123 on May 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Catherine Mealor maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $130 to $115 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Wells Fargo analyst Timur Braziler maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $125 to $105 on April 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

