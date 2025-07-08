Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp BlackRock Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

BlackRock, Inc. BLK will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 15.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $10.60 per share, up from $10.36 per share in the year-ago period. BlackRock projects to report quarterly revenue of $5.41 billion, compared to $4.80 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 7, BlackRock announced plans to acquire ElmTree Funds.

BlackRock shares fell 0.6% to close at $1,075.97 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Brown maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $1,105 to $1,180 on July 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Mike Cyprys maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $1,111 to $1,164 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $994 to $1,115 on June 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Argus Research analyst Stephen Biggar maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $1,028 to $1,090 on June 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

UBS analyst Brennan Hawken maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $1,010 to $980 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%

Considering buying BLK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

