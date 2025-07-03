Constellation Brands Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Q1 Results

Constellation Brands Inc. STZ posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and affirmed its FY2026 earnings guidance after the closing bell on Tuesday.

Constellation Brands reported quarterly earnings of $3.22 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.31 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.515 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.554 billion.

Constellation Brands affirmed its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $12.60-$12.90 versus market estimates of $12.69.

STZ shares fell 0.2% to trade at $173.61 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on STZ following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Gerald Pascarelli maintained Constellation Brands with a Buy and raised the price target from $195 to $200.

JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $170 to $182.

B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane maintained Constellation Brands with a Neutral and raised the price target from $180 to $182.

Citigroup analyst Filippo Falorni maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $170 to $174.

UBS analyst Peter Grom maintained Constellation Brands with a Buy and raised the price target from $195 to $205.

Considering buying STZ stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock