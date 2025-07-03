July 3, 2025 12:40 PM 1 min read

Constellation Brands Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Q1 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Constellation Brands Inc. STZ posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and affirmed its FY2026 earnings guidance after the closing bell on Tuesday.

Constellation Brands reported quarterly earnings of $3.22 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.31 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.515 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.554 billion.

Constellation Brands affirmed its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $12.60-$12.90 versus market estimates of $12.69.

STZ shares fell 0.2% to trade at $173.61 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on STZ following earnings announcement.

  • Needham analyst Gerald Pascarelli maintained Constellation Brands with a Buy and raised the price target from $195 to $200.
  • JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $170 to $182.
  • B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane maintained Constellation Brands with a Neutral and raised the price target from $180 to $182.
  • Citigroup analyst Filippo Falorni maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $170 to $174.
  • UBS analyst Peter Grom maintained Constellation Brands with a Buy and raised the price target from $195 to $205.

Considering buying STZ stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
STZ Logo
STZConstellation Brands Inc
$172.61-0.72%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
15.23
Growth
6.05
Quality
11.81
Value
2.73
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved