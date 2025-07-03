Fastenal Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Fastenal Company FAST will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, July 14.

Analysts expect the Andover, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at 28 cents per share, up from 25 cents per share in the year-ago period. Fastenal projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.07 billion, compared to $1.92 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 23, Fastenal announced a two-for-one stock split.

Fastenal shares fell 0.4% to close at $42.68 on Wednesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Morgan Stanley analyst Chris Snyder maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $38 to $40 on May 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Tommy Moll maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $75 to $80 on April 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Baird analyst David Manthey maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $80 to $86 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

William Blair analyst Ryan Merkel upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform on March 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Stifel analyst Brian Butler maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $86 to $82 on Jan. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Considering buying FAST stock? Here’s what analysts think:

