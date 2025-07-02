Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Delta Air Lines Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, July 10.

Analysts expect the Atlanta, Georgia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share, down from $2.36 per share in the year-ago period. Delta Air Lines projects to report quarterly revenue of $16.18 billion, compared to $16.66 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 19, Delta Air Lines increased its quarterly dividend from $0.15 to $0.1875 per share.

Delta Air Lines shares fell 0.4% to close at $49.00 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $46 to $66 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $80 to $58 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos maintained a Positive rating and slashed the price target from $80 to $50 on April 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Strong Buy and cut the price target from $80 to $62 on April 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $85 to $46 on April 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%

Considering buying DAL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock