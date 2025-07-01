Kura Sushi Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 8.

Analysts expect the Irvine, California-based company to report quarterly loss at 1 cent per share. Franklin Covey projects to report quarterly revenue of $71.82 million, compared to $63.08 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 8, Kura Sushi USA reported a quarterly loss of 14 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of loss of 13 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $64.89 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $64.91 million.

Kura Sushi shares gained 5.3% to close at $86.08 on Monday.

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $52 to $71 on June 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $71 to $47 on April 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

TD Securities analyst Andrew Charles maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $72 to $44 on April 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Craig-Hallum analyst Jeremy Hamblin maintained a Buy and raised the price target from $85 to $120 on Nov. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $63 to $98 on Nov. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%

Photo via Shutterstock