Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp MSC Industrial Direct Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. MSM will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 1.

Analysts expect the Melville, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share, down from $1.33 per share in the year-ago period. MSC Industrial Direct projects to report quarterly revenue of $969.19 million, compared to $979.35 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 3, the company said second-quarter net sales declined 4.7% year-over-year to $891.7 million, missing the consensus of $899.54 million.

MSC Industrial Direct shares gained 3.5% to close at $84.77 on Thursday.

Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $83 to $74 on April 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Baird analyst David Manthey maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $90 to $84 on April 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Tommy Moll downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $85 on Dec. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Keybanc analyst Ken Newman downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight on June 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

