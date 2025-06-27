Progress Software Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Progress Software Corporation PRGS will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, June 30.

Analysts expect the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share, up from $1.09 per share in the year-ago period. Progress Software projects to report quarterly revenue of $237.23 million, compared to $175.08 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 31, Progress Software reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Progress Software shares gained 0.3% to close at $63.75 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

DA Davidson analyst Lucky Schreiner maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $75 to $70 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Guggenheim analyst John Difucci reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $83 on April 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $75 on April 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Citigroup analyst Fatima Boolani maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $65 to $68 on Jan. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $65 to $70 on Jan. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%

Considering buying PRGS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock