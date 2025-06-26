Nike Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

NIKE, Inc NKE will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, June 26.

Analysts expect the Beaverton, Oregon-based company to report quarterly earnings at 13 cents per share, down from 99 cents per share in the year-ago period. Nike projects to report quarterly revenue at $10.72 billion, compared to $12.61 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in two straight quarters and beaten estimates in six of the last 10 quarters overall.

Nike shares fell 1% to close at $60.83 on Wednesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $97 to $75 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $77 to $71 on June 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $60 to $53 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $70 to $61 on June 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $55 to $60 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Considering buying NKE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock