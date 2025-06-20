KB Home Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

KB Home KBH will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, June 23.

Analysts expect the Los Angeles, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share, down from $2.15 per share in the year-ago period. KB Home projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.51 billion, compared to $1.71 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 24, KB Home reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

KB Home shares rose 0.02% to close at $50.62 on Wednesday.

Wells Fargo analyst Sam Reid maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $55 to $53 on June 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $76 to $65 on March 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl maintained a Sector Perform rating and lowered the price target from $67 to $63 on March 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of $75 on March 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $60 to $56 on March 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

