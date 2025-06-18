Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp CarMax Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

CarMax, Inc. KMX will release its first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Friday, June 20.

Analysts expect the Richmond, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share, up from 97 cents per share in the year-ago period. CarMax projects quarterly revenue of $7.53 billion, compared to $7.11 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 10, CarMax posted weaker-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter.

CarMax shares fell 2.2% to close at $64.43 on Tuesday.

Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $90 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $103 to $80 on April 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

JP Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $72 to $65 on March 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $72 to $88 on Dec. 20, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $105 on Oct. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%

Considering buying KMX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

