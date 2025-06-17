June 17, 2025 2:22 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Sage Therapeutics Following Acquisition News

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SUPN on Monday agreed to acquire Sage Therapeutics, Inc. SAGE for $12.00 per share in cash, or an aggregate of up to approximately $795 million.

The deal consideration includes $8.50 per share in cash (or an aggregate of approximately $561 million) plus one non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) collectively worth up to $3.50 per share in cash (or an aggregate of approximately $234 million).

"This acquisition represents a major step in bolstering our future growth. It augments our growth profile by adding a significant fourth growth product to our portfolio and further diversifies our sources of future growth. Zurzuvae aligns with our focus of acquiring novel value-enhancing and clinically differentiated medicines to treat CNS conditions," said Jack Khattar, president and CEO of Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Sage Therapeutics shares gained 0.4% to trade at $9.11 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Sage Therapeutics following acquisition announcement.

  • Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained Sage Therapeutics with a Hold and raised the price target from $8 to $8.5.
  • Truist Securities analyst Joon Lee maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $8 to $9.
  • Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem downgraded Sage Therapeutics from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $9 to $8.5.

Considering buying SAGE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

SAGESage Therapeutics Inc
$9.110.44%

Overview
SUPN Logo
SUPNSupernus Pharmaceuticals Inc
$32.510.12%
