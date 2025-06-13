Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Digital Turbine Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS will release its fourth-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Monday, June 16.

Analysts expect the Austin, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 4 cents per share, down from 12 cents per share in the year-ago period. Digital Turbine projects quarterly revenue of $116.64 million, compared to $112.22 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 5, Digital Turbine reported quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate for a loss of one cent. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $134.64 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $123.68 million.

Digital Turbine shares fell 4.1% to close at $4.98 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

B of A Securities analyst Omar Dessouky downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and cut the price target from $3.5 to $1 on Nov. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $3 to $2 on Nov. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Craig-Hallum analyst Anthony Stoss maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $5 to $4 on Nov. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

