Academy Sports and Outdoors Analysts Lower Their Forecasts Following Q1 Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO reported downbeat first-quarter results on Tuesday.

The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share of 76 cents, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 90 cents. Net sales of $1.35 billion missed the Street view of $1.37 billion.

“During the first quarter we saw continued progress across our strategic initiatives, including the opening of five new stores, and the biggest brand launch in the Company’s history with the addition of the Jordan Brand,” said Steve Lawrence, Chief Executive Officer.

The company adjusted its full-year guidance, widening the range to account for potential economic uncertainties and tariff impacts.

Academy Sports has revised its fiscal year 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $5.45-$6.25, previously $5.75-$6.20, while the analyst consensus is $5.96. Concurrently, the company also revised its FY2025 sales outlook to $5.97 billion-$6.26 billion, from $6.09 billion-$6.26 billion, against an estimated $6.14 billion.

This revised outlook considers multiple tariff scenarios and what the company termed an "uncertain demand environment."

Academy Sports and Outdoors shares gained 4.6% to trade at $46.67 on Wednesday.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Academy Sports and Outdoors following earnings announcement.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez maintained Academy Sports with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $60 to $58.

B of A Securities analyst Robert Ohmes maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $60 to $55.

Considering buying ASO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock