GitLab Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

GitLab Inc. GTLB will release its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 10.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 15 cents per share, up from 3 cents per share in the year-ago period. GitLab projects to report quarterly revenue at $213.21 million, compared to $169.19 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 3, GitLab reported quarterly earnings of 33 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 23 cents.

GitLab shares fell 0.3% to close at $48.64 on Monday.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $85 to $65 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Keybanc analyst Eric Heath maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $80 to $60 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $60 to $45 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Truist Securities analyst Joel Fishbein maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $90 to $80 on March 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

JP Morgan analyst Pinjalim Bora maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $65 to $62 on March 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

