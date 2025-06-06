Children's Place Likely To Report Lower Q1 Revenue; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

The Children’s Place, Inc. PLCE will release its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Friday, June 6.

Analysts expect the Secaucus, New Jersey-based company to report quarterly loss at 51 cents per share. Children’s Place projects to report quarterly revenue at $260.62 million, compared to $267.88 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 11, the company reported that net sales for the fourth quarter fell 10.2% year-over-year to $408.6 million from $455.0 million in the year-ago period.

Children’s Place shares gained 3.6% to close at $6.59 on Thursday.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $11 to $9 on March 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $9 on May 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

B. Riley Securities analyst Jeff Lick upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral and cut the price target from $12 to $7 on April 24, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

