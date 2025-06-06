FuelCell Energy Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL will release its second-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Friday, June 6.

Analysts expect the Danbury, Connecticut-based company to report quarterly loss at $1.38 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $2.1 per share in the year-ago period. FuelCell Energy projects to report quarterly revenue at $32.42 million, compared to $22.42 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 30, FuelCell Energy named industry veteran Mike Hill as the company’s new Chief Commercial Officer, replacing Mark Feasel.

FuelCell Energy shares dipped 7.8% to close at $5.20 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $15 to $8.4 on Dec. 20, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

UBS analyst Manav Gupta maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $15 to $13.75 on Dec. 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $30 to $5 on Nov. 13, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 55%.

Considering buying FCEL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock