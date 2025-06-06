ABM Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

ABM Industries Incorporated ABM will release its second-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Friday, June 6.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 86 cents per share, down from 87 cents per share in the year-ago period. ABM projects quarterly revenue of $2.06 billion, compared to $2.02 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 12, the company reported that its sales grew 2.2% year over year to $2.11 billion in the first quarter, beating the consensus of $2.09 billion.

ABM shares fell 2.1% to close at $51.26 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

UBS analyst Joshua Chan maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $56 to $50 on March 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Truist Securities analyst Jasper Bibb maintained a Hold rating and boosted the price target from $49 to $55 on Sept. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $49 to $56 on Sept. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

