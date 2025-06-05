June 5, 2025 2:28 PM 2 min read

DocuSign Likely To Report Higher Q1 Revenue; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
DocuSign, Inc. DOCU will release its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday, June 5.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 81 cents per share, down from 82 cents per share in the year-ago period. DocuSign projects to report quarterly revenue at $748.92 million, compared to $709.64 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 29, Docusign named Michael Adams as new Chief Information Security Officer.

DocuSign shares rose 2.4% to close at $93.84 on Wednesday.

  • JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens reiterated a Market Outperform rating with a price target of $124 on June 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.
  • UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $90 to $85 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $97 to $92 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.
  • Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $115 to $105 on March 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.
  • Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $113 to $115 on March 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Considering buying DOCU stock? Here’s what analysts think:

