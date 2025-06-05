Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Cracker Barrel Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL will release its third-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Thursday, June 5.

Analysts expect the Lebanon, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings at 21 cents per share, down from 88 cents per share in the year-ago period. Cracker Barrel projects quarterly revenue of $822.43 million, compared to $817.13 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 6, the company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.38 beating the street view of $1.00. Quarterly sales of $949.44 million (+1.5% year over year), outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $943.58 million.

Cracker Barrel shares gained 2.6% to close at $57.77 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

UBS analyst Dennis Geiger maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $48 to $60 on June 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Citigroup analyst Job Tower maintained a Sell rating and boosted the price target from $39 to $42 on May 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $51 to $55 on March 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $46 to $58 on Dec. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Argus Research analyst Jim Kelleher upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $52 on Nov. 18, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%

Considering buying CBRL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock