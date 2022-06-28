Morgan Stanley To $80? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

- Keybanc cut AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB price target from $275 to $237. AvalonBay Communities shares rose 1.9% to close at $198.77 on Monday.
- Citigroup lowered NIKE, Inc. NKE price target from $123 to $116. Nike shares fell 2.3% to $108.00 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays cut the price target on Zendesk, Inc. ZEN from $170 to $78. Zendesk shares slipped 0.1% to $74.64 in pre-market trading.
- UBS cut the price target on eBay Inc. EBAY from $60 to $48. eBay shares dropped 2.4% to $43.30 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies raised Snowflake Inc. SNOW price target from $125 to $200. Snowflake shares gained 3.3% to $153.01 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut Morgan Stanley MS price target from $97 to $80. Morgan Stanley shares rose 3.8% to $80.35 in pre-market trading
- Credit Suisse raised FedEx Corporation FDX price target from $294 to $314. FedEx shares rose 1.1% to $243.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD from $95 to $100. Church & Dwight shares rose 0.3% to close at $91.89 on Monday.
- Piper Sandler lowered price target for Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE from $225 to $155. Expedia shares rose 2% to $103.25 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP from $46 to $54. Molson Coors Beverage shares rose 1.5% to $56.19 in pre-market trading.
