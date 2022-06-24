Amazon.com To $180? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

- Piper Sandler cut Accenture plc ACN price target from $368 to $305. Accenture shares gained 4.2% to trade at $297.69 on Friday.
- Needham lowered LendingTree, Inc. TREE price target from $105 to $62. LendingTree shares fell 9.6% to trade at $49.60 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target on FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS from $402 to $418. FactSet Research shares rose 0.4% to trade at $390.12 on Friday.
- TD Securities cut the price target on BlackBerry Limited BB from $6.5 to $5. BlackBerry shares gained 6.4% to trade at $5.71 on Friday.
- Evercore ISI Group cut Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN price target from $205 to $180. Amazon shares gained 2.5% to trade at $115.26 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo raised FedEx Corporation FDX price target from $277 to $282. FedEx shares rose 7.4% to trade at $243.80 on Friday.
- RBC Capital cut Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI price target from $151 to $143. Darden Restaurants shares rose 2.7% to trade at $118.77 on Friday.
- BTIG cut the price target for Abbott Laboratories ABT from $140 to $130. Abbott shares rose 2.3% to trade at $108.65 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered price target for Citigroup Inc. C from $60 to $57. Citigroup shares rose 3.4% to trade at $47.94 on Friday.
- Stifel cut the price target on Six Flags Entertainment Corporation SIX from $52 to $35. Six Flags Entertainment shares rose 9.1% to trade at $22.94 on Friday.
