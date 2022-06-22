What's Going On With Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Today

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares were initially trading lower Wednesday after several analysts cut price targets on the stock, but have since reversed.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained Bed Bath & Beyond with a Sell rating and lowered the price target from $12 to $5.

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham maintained Bed Bath & Beyond with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $14 to $7.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Bed Bath & Beyond with an Underperform rating and lowered the price target from $15 to $6, citing consumer spending concerns following negative commentary from some large retailers.

Bed Bath & Beyond is set to announce is fiscal first-quarter financial results before the market opens on June 29, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

BBBY Price Action: Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week high of $39.30 and a 52-week low of $5.94.

The stock was up 2.16% at $6.85 at time of publication.

