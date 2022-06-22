ñol

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 22, 2022 7:27 AM | 2 min read
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • RBC Capital cut Verizon Communications Inc. VZ price target from $57 to $54. Verizon shares fell 0.9% to $50.22 in pre-market trading.
  • Berenberg lowered Otis Worldwide Corporation OTIS price target from $88 to $80. Otis Worldwide shares rose 2.9% to close at $69.87 on Tuesday.
  • JMP Securities cut the price target on Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG from $2,750 to $2,300. Booking Holdings shares fell 1.8% to $1,902.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target on PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL from $100 to $95. PayPal shares fell 1.8% to $71.10 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan lowered Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR price target from $224 to $193. Extra Space Storage shares rose 1.5% to close at $161.82 on Tuesday.

Check out this: US Existing Home Sales And Other Macro Issues For Tuesday

  • Citigroup raised Kellogg Company K price target from $83 to $87. Kellogg shares fell 0.8% to $68.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Cigna Corporation CI price target from $283 to $296. Cigna shares gained 3.1% to close at $252.18 on Tuesday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY from $15 to $6. Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell 6.7% to $6.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse lowered price target for Dow Inc. DOW from $67 to $49. Dow shares fell 4.2% to $52.64 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut the price target on Lennar Corporation LEN from $75 to $60. Lennar shares fell 1.3% to $64.77 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

