10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Goldman Sachs cut SunPower Corporation. SPWR price target from $19 to $13. SunPower shares fell 3.1% to $17.37 in pre-market trading.

Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe Inc. ADBE price target from $591 to $362. Adobe shares fell 0.3% to $359.60 in pre-market trading.

Credit Suisse increased the price target on Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM from $115 to $125. Exxon Mobil shares gained 3.3% to $88.97 in pre-market trading.

Keybanc cut the price target on EMCOR Group, Inc. EME from $146 to $125. EMCOR shares fell 0.2% to close at $96.26 on Friday.

SVB Leerink lowered Amedisys, Inc. AMED price target from $117 to $107. Amedisys shares rose 5% to close at $121.37 on Friday.

JP Morgan raised American Tower Corporation AMT price target from $245 to $285. American Tower shares rose 2.7% to $242.50 in pre-market trading.

Goldman Sachs cut Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA price target from $31 to $24. Sunnova Energy International shares fell 0.3% to $19.70 in pre-market trading.

HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD from $36 to $20. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $19.51 on Thursday.

Cowen & Co. lowered price target for Under Armour, Inc UAA from $13 to $10. Under Armour shares rose 2.5% to close at $9.16 on Friday.

UBS boosted the price target on The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW from $68 to $75. Charles Schwab shares rose 3.3% to $61.95 in pre-market trading.

