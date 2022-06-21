ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 21, 2022 7:40 AM | 2 min read
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
  • Goldman Sachs cut SunPower Corporation. SPWR price target from $19 to $13. SunPower shares fell 3.1% to $17.37 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe Inc. ADBE price target from $591 to $362. Adobe shares fell 0.3% to $359.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse increased the price target on Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM from $115 to $125. Exxon Mobil shares gained 3.3% to $88.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut the price target on EMCOR Group, Inc. EME from $146 to $125. EMCOR shares fell 0.2% to close at $96.26 on Friday.
  • SVB Leerink lowered Amedisys, Inc. AMED price target from $117 to $107. Amedisys shares rose 5% to close at $121.37 on Friday.

Check out this: US Existing Home Sales And Other Macro Issues For Tuesday

  • JP Morgan raised American Tower Corporation AMT price target from $245 to $285. American Tower shares rose 2.7% to $242.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs cut Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA price target from $31 to $24. Sunnova Energy International shares fell 0.3% to $19.70 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD from $36 to $20. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $19.51 on Thursday.
  • Cowen & Co. lowered price target for Under Armour, Inc UAA from $13 to $10. Under Armour shares rose 2.5% to close at $9.16 on Friday.
  • UBS boosted the price target on The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW from $68 to $75. Charles Schwab shares rose 3.3% to $61.95 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Price Target ChangesPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst Ratings