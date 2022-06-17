10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

B. Riley Securities cut American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO price target from $22 to $13. American Eagle Outfitters shares fell 1% to $11.74 in pre-market trading.

RBC Capital raised NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP price target from $86 to $89. NextEra Energy Partners shares fell 5.8% to close at $67.20 on Thursday.

JP Morgan increased the price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM from $43.6 to $53.3. ZIM Integrated Shipping shares gained 2.3% to $49.91 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler cut Adobe Inc. ADBE price target from $545 to $430. Adobe shares fell 3.3% to $353.14 in pre-market trading.

Keybanc lowered KLA Corporation KLAC price target from $440 to $375. KLA Corporation shares rose 1.5% to $315.00 in pre-market trading.

Keybanc cut the price target on PROG Holdings, Inc. PRG from $50 to $40. PROG Holdings shares rose 1.5% to $16.82 in pre-market trading.

Wells Fargo cut PulteGroup, Inc. PHM price target from $46 to $41. PulteGroup shares fell 8% to close at $36.27 on Wednesday.

Citigroup cut the price target for Jabil Inc. JBL from $90 to $80. Jabil shares rose 2.3% to $54.24 in pre-market trading.

Deutsche Bank lowered price target for FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS from $468 to $402. FactSet Research shares fell 2% to close at $348.71 on Wednesday.

Wells Fargo cut the price target on D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI from $86 to $73. D.R. Horton shares rose 0.7% to $61.70 in pre-market trading.

