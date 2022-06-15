ñol

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 15, 2022 8:25 AM | 2 min read
  • Jefferies raised Tapestry, Inc. TPR price target from $30 to $45. Tapestry shares rose 2.2% to close at $31.60 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel cut the price target on Continental Resources, Inc. CLR from $107 to $70. Continental Resources shares dropped 0.3% to $74.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley reduced Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $195 to $185. Apple shares rose 0.6% to $133.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut the price target on Pacira BioSciences, Inc. PCRX from $84 to $76. Pacira BioSciences shares fell 5.8% to close at $51.49 on Tuesday.
  • Keybanc lowered Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI price target from $160 to $136. Darden shares fell 0.2% to close at $114.03 on Tuesday.

  • Cowen & Co. cut Sweetgreen, Inc. SG price target from $28 to $22. Sweetgreen shares rose 3.9% to $13.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank cut Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR price target from $150 to $144. Digital Realty Trust shares fell 1.1% to close at $124.57 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Formula One Group FWONK from $65 to $72. Formula One Group shares rose 1.6% to $59.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays lowered price target for Braze, Inc. BRZE from $75 to $50. Braze shares fell 1.7% to $31.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target on Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN from $180 to $120. Coinbase shares fell 5.2% to $48.92 in pre-market trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

