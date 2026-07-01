Concentra Standout in Occupational Medicine: Analyst

William Blair on Wednesday initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. (NYSE:CON) , citing that the company is taking care of business.

Concentra is a US health care company specializing in occupational medicine, urgent care, and physical therapy.

Analyst Sees Premium Valuation As Justified

With an Outperform rating, analyst Jared Haase wrote Concentra is "both producing strong operational and financial results and helping employers manage the lifeblood of their business—the workforce."

Analyst Haase says, "Shares trade at roughly 10.5 times our 2027 adjusted EBITDA estimate, above the peer group average of 10 times. We believe a modest premium is warranted given the company’s unique operating model and compelling growth outlook."

William Blair notes that Concentra is the market leader in occupational medicine, which is a large and attractive market.

Strong Quarterly Results And Higher Fiscal 2026 Guidance

Concentra reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 40 cents, beating the consensus of 35 cents.

Sales jumped 13.7% to $569.56 million, beating the consensus of $553.49 million.

The company raised the fiscal 2026 sales guidance from $2.250 billion-$2.35 billion to $2.27 billion-$2.375 billion compared to the consensus of $2.312 billion.

Workplace Injury Costs Support Long-Term Opportunity

According to the National Safety Council, workplace injuries cost $181 billion in 2024, including $37 billion in direct medical expenses and $145 billion in indirect costs such as lost productivity, administrative and legal expenses, and uninsured employee costs. Indirect costs accounted for nearly 80% of the total.

Concentra’s operating model delivers quality care while shortening claims duration, helping reduce the indirect costs associated with workplace injuries.

The analyst further added that employment levels and workplace injury rates support long-term growth in the workplace injury treatment market.

CON Price Action: Concentra Group Holdings shares were up 3.26% at $30.72 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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