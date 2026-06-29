Apollo To Drive Quantinuum Revenue Growth Of 128% Until 2031, Say Bullish Analysts

Quantinuum Inc (NASDAQ:QNT) shares have rallied since the recent IPO (initial public offering), after the new federal orders supporting quantum computing research and commercialization.

The following analysts started coverage of the stock:

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BofA Securities: Quantinuum builds and sells quantum computers and provides the tools and access needed by clients to use them, Arya said in a note. The company’s latest platform, Helios, "delivers industry-leading commercial performance" and already has customers such as Amgen and BMW, which use it in the cloud and on premises, he added.

Although quantum computing is still nascent, it is nearing a "fault-tolerant inflection," the analyst stated. The TAM (total addressable market) for the broader quantum technology is likely to surge from around $1.1 billion in 2025 to approximately $80 billion by 2035, "with quantum compute representing the largest long-term opportunity," he further wrote.

Needham: Quantinuum’s Quantum Charge-Coupled Device (QCCD) architecture differentiates the company and "provides a scalable path toward the company’s fault-tolerant system, Apollo," Bolton said. The launch of Apollo, scheduled for 2029, could result in a revenue inflection for the company, he added.

Apollo could enable Quantinuum to "unlock significant commercial value" across pharmaceuticals, energy, materials, finance, logistics and cryptography, the analyst stated. Given its strong track record of execution, Apollo is likely to be delivered on schedule, carry an average selling price of around $500 million and support annual cloud revenue of $1 billion or more, he added.

Bolton expects the company’s revenue to grow from $31 million in 2025 to $4.3 billion in 2031, translating to a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of around 128%.

QNT DRI Price Action: Shares of Quantinuum had declined by 3.94% to $72.59 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock has climbed more than 19% since its IPO earlier this month.